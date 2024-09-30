IDF eliminates Hamas Lebanon chief in 'precise' airstrike

Beirut, Sep 30 (IANS) The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced Monday that it has successfully eliminated Fateh Sherif, the head of Hamas' Lebanon Branch, in a targeted overnight airstrike conducted by the Israeli Air Force (IAF).

"Fateh Sherif, Head of the Lebanon Branch in the Hamas terrorist organisation, was eliminated in a precise IAF strike," the IDF posted on X.

The IDF confirmed that Sherif played a key role in coordinating terror activities between Hamas in Lebanon and Hezbollah, as well as recruiting operatives and securing weapons for Hamas in Lebanon.

"Sharif led Hamas' power building efforts in Lebanon and worked to promote Hamas' interests in the arena, both politically and militarily," the IDF said after the joint operation with the Shin Bet while reiterating its commitment to neutralising any threats posed to Israeli civilians.

Sherif was reportedly also a member of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and headed its Teachers' Union in Lebanon.

According to a Times of Israel report, Sherif, employed by UNRWA, was being probed over his political activities.

"Fateh Al Sharif was an UNRWA employee who was put on administrative leave without pay in March, and was undergoing an investigation following allegations that UNRWA received about his political activities," the report quoted UNRWA as saying in response to a Times of Israel query.

Hamas also confirmed Sherif's assassination, referring to him as a "martyr", praising his contributions to the Palestinian cause and his work in the education sector.

Local media reported that Sherif was killed during an Israeli airstrike on the al-Bass refugee camp in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre.

This follows a series of attacks on several Hezbollah commanders, including its chief Hassan Nasrallah, by the Israeli military.

Israel has significantly escalated its military operations in Lebanon since Monday, conducting its most extensive campaign in the region since 2006.

Israeli officials assert that the airstrikes are focused on Hezbollah's weapons depots and infrastructure concealed under civilian buildings as part of their ongoing efforts to neutralise the militant group's leadership and military capabilities.

