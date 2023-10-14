IDF claims to have killed militants infiltrating from Lebanon

Jerusalem, Oct 14 (IANS) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday claimed that it killed “several terrorists” who tried to infiltrate from Lebanon into the Jewish nation's territory.

In a post on X, the military said: "IDF surveillance detected a short time ago, a terrorist cell that tried to infiltrate Israel from Lebanon. An IDF remotely piloted aircraft attacked the cell and eliminated several terrorists."

The IDF however, did not provide the time and location of the operation, neither did it give a definitive number of the slain terrorists.

On Friday, the Israeli military had confirmed it was conducting drone attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

The northern border between Israel and Lebanon remains one of the most important, and dangerous, fault lines in this volatile region.

Following the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, tension is simmering on this border, which has been largely calm since the 2006 Israel-Lebanon war.

