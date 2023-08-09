ICC ODI Rankings: Shubman Gill rises to fifth spot, Ishan Kishan jumps nine places

Dubai, Aug 9 (IANS) India's top order batter Shubman Gill rose to fifth position while fellow opener Ishan Kishan jumped nine places to be placed at 36th in the latest ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings for batters, released on Wednesday.

Gill and Ishan were among India's most prominent performers with the bat during India 2-1 ODI series triumph over the West Indies recently, with the pair combining for 310 runs over the three matches.

Gill improved two places to fifth overall in the batter's chart led by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. The Indian batter rose to 743 rating points on the back of his excellent series against the West Indies and has third-placed Fakhar Zaman (755) and fourth-placed Imam-ul-Haq (745) well within his sight.

On the other hand, Kishan earned a new career-best rating of 589 while experienced all-rounder Hardik Pandya improved 10 places to equal 71st following his efforts against the West Indies.

Pandya also rose five places to 11th overall on the list for ODI all-rounders, while it was left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav and seamer Shardul Thakur that made the biggest impression on the rankings for bowlers.

In the bowling chart, Kuldeep jumped four places and inside the top 10 at 10th following his seven wickets for the series against the West Indies, while Thakur, who led both sides with a series-best eight scalps, jumped three spots to 30th.

In the T20 rankings, India newcomer Tilak Varma entered the batter list at 46th following a flying start to his international career.

The youngster made his international debut for India in the ongoing five-match T20I series against West Indies on August 3. He was India's leading scorer with 39 off 22 deliveries in the first T20I in Trinidad, came up with another gem of innings in the second match as he scored 51 off 41 deliveries, studded with five fours and a six.

In the third T20 on Tuesday, the 20-year-old scored an unbeaten 49 and fell short of a second consecutive half-century.

On the other hand, Kuldeep (up 36 places to 51st) is the biggest eye-catcher on the list for bowlers from the perspective of the Asian side.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.