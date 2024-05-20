‘I will miss him a lot’: Guardiola’s emotional reply to Klopp’s final message

Manchester, May 20 (IANS) Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Wolves on the final day of the season marked the end of Jurgen Klopp’s ten year tenure in the league. Following City’s title win, Pep Guardiola got emotional when told about Klopp’s message for the spaniard.

“I will miss him a lot, Jurgen has been a really important part of my life. He has brought me to another level as a manger, I think we respect each other incredibly. I have a feeling that he will be back and I just want to say thank you so much for his words“, said Pep Guardiola in the post match press conference.

Pep Guardiola has now won six Premier League titles with Manchester City but the journey has never been easy for the Spaniard. Ever since his arrival he has had to go face to face with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in one of the greatest rivalries in recent memory.

"Whatever happens at City with its 115 charges, Pep Guardiola is still the best coach in the world. Put any other coach in the world at that club, they wouldn't win the English league four times in a row!" said Jurgen Klopp at the press conference ahead of his final game.

The 2018/19 title race between City and Liverpool was one of the best that the league has ever seen.Despite ending the season with 97 points and losing only 1 of the 38 games they played in the league, Liverpool still managed to lose the title against Manchester City on the final day of the season.

