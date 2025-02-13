I-League 2024-25: SC Bengaluru hold Rajasthan United to a 2-2 draw

Bengaluru, Feb 13 (IANS) Hosts Sporting Club Bengaluru picked up an important point as they fought back to draw 2-2 with Rajasthan United in an intense I-League 2024-25 encounter at the Bangalore Football Stadium here on Thursday. The visitors led 1-0 at halftime, but a spirited second-half performance from Bengaluru ensured that the points were shared.

Rajasthan, currently fifth in the table with 20 points, aimed to close the gap on the top four but were left frustrated by a resilient Bengaluru side, which now sits 10th with 13 points from 14 matches.

Rajasthan United struck early in the 12th minute when their captain, Alain Oyarzun, delivered a pinpoint corner to the far post. Defender Ronaldo Johnson rose above the Bengaluru defense and expertly guided his header toward the near post, catching goalkeeper Yuya Kuriyama off guard as the ball nestled into the net.

Trailing at the break, SC Bengaluru responded in the 61st minute. A well-executed attack down the right wing saw a precise cross whipped into the near post. Henry Kisekka, positioned perfectly, soared above the Rajasthan defense and powered a header toward the far post, leaving goalkeeper Bhabindra Malla Thakuri rooted to the spot.

Just three minutes later, Bengaluru turned the game around. Skipper Jibin Devassy played a simple yet incisive pass to Chongtham Kishan Singh, who was lurking outside the box.

Without hesitation, Kishan unleashed a thunderous right-footed strike that rocketed into the right corner of the net. Thakuri dived desperately, but the sheer velocity of the shot left him with no chance as Bengaluru surged ahead 2-1.

Rajasthan United, however, found an equalizer in the 69th minute, thanks to debutant Maicol Cabrera Galain. Introduced as a substitute in the 66th minute, the Uruguayan made an instant impact with his very first touch in the I-League.

Receiving the ball on the left edge of the box, he showcased his finesse with a curling right-footed shot that glided past the outstretched Yuya Kuriyama and nestled into the bottom right corner, levelling the score at 2-2.

Rajasthan United came agonizingly close to regaining the lead in the 76th minute when Aniket Panchal sliced through Bengaluru’s defensive line with a brilliantly lofted through ball. The pass found Samuel James Lyngdoh Kynshi in a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper.

However, Yuya Kuriyama rose to the occasion, rushing off his line with impeccable timing to smother the ball just as Kynshi prepared to shoot, denying Rajasthan a potential match-winner.

Despite late attacking efforts from both sides, neither could find the decisive goal, and the match ended in a hard-fought draw. The result sees Rajasthan United lose ground in their chase for a top-four finish, while SC Bengaluru will take confidence from their resilient display as they continue their fight to climb the table.

