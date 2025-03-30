I-League 2024-25: Churchill Brothers’ injury-time equalizer dents Inter Kashi’s title hopes

Raia, March 30 (IANS) Churchill Brothers FC Goa took a baby step towards securing their third I-League title after a 2-2 draw against Inter Kashi, at the Raia Ground, on Sunday.

The injury-time equaliser by Churchill Brothers’ Lalremruata (90+4’) was akin to a death knell for Inter Kashi’s I-League 2024-25 title hopes. José Luis Moreno (57’) had earlier put the hosts in the lead, before Inter Kashi roared back with two stunning strikes from Edmund Lalrindika (63’) and Nikola Stojanović (65’), after a goalless first half.

The ball is well and truly in Churchill Brothers’ court after this result, as they now move on to 39 points from 21 matches, three ahead of second-placed Real Kashmir, who they face in the unlikeliest of league finales, on April 6, 2025. Inter Kashi, at third in the table with 36 points from as many matches, are out of the title race due to their inferior head-to-head record against both Churchill and Real Kashmir.

A packed Raia Ground, mostly filled with local supporters waiting to see Churchill Brothers win the I-League title for the first time in 12 years, witnessed a rather cagey opening to the game, with sudden spurts of attacks by each side. The indication of a calm before the storm was there for all to see.

Both sides were cautious early on and had close chances from free-kicks. Stojanović had a seventh-minute dead-ball opportunity saved by Churchill keeper Sayad Bin Abdul Kadir, while Pape Gassama’s looping free-kick went just a foot over the top-right corner of Inter Kashi’s goal.

Edmund was a constant thorn in the Churchill Brothers’ backline, looking to get into dangerous positions. He was, however, wasteful. The 25-year-old had the perfect opportunity to put Inter Kashi ahead in the 25th minute, when Prasanth K broke free from the right and slipped it past the goalkeeper, only to hit the upright. Edmund, rushing in from the far side, and an open goal to aim at, albeit from a rather tight angle. His shot went agonisingly wide.

Minutes before the half-time whistle, Edmund was played through inside the Churchill box by Stojanović, but a precise sliding interception by Lamgoulen Semkholun swept the ball away from the Inter Kashi forward’s feet.

If the first half seemed intense, the two sides seemed to have doubled down on each other after the change of ends. Inter Kashi looked to play piercing through balls, while Churchill looked to load the away side’s box. The Red Machines drew first blood.

Sebastian Gutiérrez, three minutes from the hour mark, sent in a free-kick from mid-range for Moreno to head it in at the near post, leaving Inter Kashi goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharja with no time to react to the change in direction of the ball. Churchill’s lead was short-lived, however.

Mario Barco, seeing Edmund in some space, played a precise aerial ball behind the Churchill defence. The India international ran onto the ball and chipped Churchill goalkeeper Kadir, to draw his side level.

Two minutes later, Stojanović, seeing Kadir off his line, decided to try his luck from the half-line from a free-kick. The ball contained just enough hang-time to be just out of the keeper’s reach, as it flew into the net. The home crowd, that was just minutes ago in delirium, had now been silent.

The Red Machines kept pegging away at Inter Kashi, however, and the numbers they would put in the opponents’ box would finally pay off. They threw everything forward and earned a free-kick in injury time. Lalremruata’s dead ball, whipped in from the right flank, could have taken a touch from any number of bodies inside the box and gone in, be it friend or foe. However, it missed everyone, only to hit the far post and ricochet back in, sparking wild celebrations at the Raia Ground.

Churchill Brothers had, by no means, sealed their third I-League title, but the celebrations said it all. They are just one draw away from it.

