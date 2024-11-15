I have no regrets about leaving Manchester United, says Scott McTominay

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Scott McTominay, the defensive midfielder who has been with Manchester United since the age of five, left his boyhood club for Napoli in a move reported to be worth 27.5 million Pounds. McTominay, who is now enjoying life in Naples, has stated he has no regrets about his move away from the Red Devils.

"Obviously it’s a big decision, there’s no denying that. It was a huge decision for me and my family and my friends. At times like that in your life, you just have to say, ‘Do I want to do it? Absolutely,’ and go for it.

"There’s no looking back. I’ve never had any regrets in my life or my career and I continue that way to this day. I want my career to be successful and I’m going to go out of my way to try and push myself to be the best football player and best person that I can possibly be,” said McTominay to The Times.

The Scotland international rose through the ranks to become one of United's most celebrated Academy players of his generation, appearing 255 times for the first team, after being handed his debut by Jose Mourinho, against Arsenal in 2017.

The 27-year-old has fully integrated into Antonio Conte’s Napoli team and has played eight games so far for the team and scored two goals, providing two assists in the Serie A which has seen the team sit in first place in the league so far.

Upon his exit from Manchester United, many fans criticised the move as they believed him to be a key asset for the Old Trafford side but the midfielder claimed he does not pay attention to social media.

“I don’t read the newspapers or social media. That’s something I stay well away from. There’s no reason for me to pay attention to that. The past is the past. I’m enjoying my football and just want to do everything in my power to push my team higher up the table and do my best for my manager in Italy as well,” he added.

