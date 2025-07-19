‘I got the feeling Leeds really wanted me’: Longstaff on why he left boyhood club Newcastle

Leeds, July 19 (IANS) Leeds United made their fifth signing of the summer with the arrival of Sean Longstaff from Newcastle United. The experienced midfielder put pen to paper on a four-year deal at Elland Road.

Longstaff arrives at Leeds having made 25 appearances in the Premier League last campaign for the Magpies, helping them to qualify for the Champions League. He was also a key figure in ending a 70-year trophy drought at St. James’ Park by winning the League Cup.

“I remember obviously playing here as a little kid, nine, 10 years old. It is funny where life takes you. So to be back here now with the plans for the club and stuff, I think it is just really exciting to get going. I spoke to [Karl] Darlow straight away, but I have got to meet everyone. It seems like a really good group. I have heard great things.

“I think there is something to be said for a team that wants you and a club that really wants you. I think from the first time I spoke to Leeds, I sort of got a feeling that they really wanted me,” said Longstaff to Leeds United’s media team.

After enjoying important loan spells early in his career, Longstaff made his debut for Newcastle in a 2018 cup tie with Nottingham Forest and has since gone on to represent his boyhood club over 200 times in all competitions.

The midfielder also admitted that it would have taken a lot for him to leave Newcastle, but believes the recently promoted club provides the right environment for him.

“It just fills you full of confidence and it just makes you want to repay those people. It is a massive, massive football club similar to Newcastle in a lot of ways. It was going to take a lot for us to leave Newcastle to be honest and I wasn’t just going to leave to go anywhere so it had to be the right place for me and my family and I think this is a perfect place.

“I got to watch pretty much all the games and see a team that was really exciting to watch, athletic, really good on the ball. Every time I came to play at Leeds the atmosphere was amazing it was always bouncing and a really tough place to play and just looking forward to having that on my side rather than having to play against,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.