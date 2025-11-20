Immadi Ravi Arrest: CM Revanth Gets Tough on Piracy, Plans Special Wing

The arrest of iBomma founder Immadi Ravi has intensified concerns about the scale of piracy in the Telugu states, prompting Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to reportedly take direct charge of the issue. The case, which has shaken the Telugu film industry, has exposed the depth of organised piracy networks and the massive losses faced by producers and distributors.

According to sources, the Chief Minister has already held preliminary discussions with senior figures from the film industry to understand the extent of the damage and the loopholes being exploited. He has also issued firm instructions to the police department to strengthen anti-piracy measures and treat cyber-enabled entertainment crimes as a top-priority challenge.

Revanth Reddy is said to be viewing the ongoing piracy crisis not just as an industry problem but as a threat to the state’s digital security ecosystem. With filmmakers repeatedly flagging revenue loss, leaked content and gaps in enforcement, the government is under pressure to deliver a strong, structured response.

Reports now suggest that the Chief Minister is considering the formation of a dedicated anti-piracy and cyber-crime wing, equipped with specialised officers, advanced tracking tools and rapid-action capabilities. The proposed unit would focus on shutting down illegal streaming platforms, monitoring leak networks and coordinating with national agencies when required.