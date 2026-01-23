Hyderabad’s T-Hub to Turn Into Govt Office? Major Shift Planned

One of the most ambitious and prestigious infrastructure projects initiated by the previous BRS government in Telangana, the T-Hub building in Hyderabad, is set to undergo a major change in purpose.

Located in the prime IT corridor of Gachibowli, T-Hub was conceived as a dedicated startup ecosystem and was the brainchild of former IT minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR). The state-of-the-art facility was exclusively designed to nurture innovation, entrepreneurship, and startup culture in Telangana.

However, the current Congress government has taken a significant decision to repurpose the existing T-Hub building. According to the latest developments, the Begumpet Divisional Office of the Revenue (Commercial Taxes Department) will be shifted to the T-Hub premises.

In addition, the Telangana government has ordered the relocation of 39 government offices operating from rented private buildings across Hyderabad to government-owned facilities. The move is aimed at reducing the financial burden of rental expenses on the state exchequer.

The shifting of the Begumpet office marks the beginning of this transition, with more departments expected to follow in the coming days. Officials indicate that this step is part of a broader cost-cutting strategy by the government to optimize the use of existing public infrastructure.

The decision has sparked discussions, given T-Hub’s original vision as a startup-focused innovation hub, but the government maintains that the move is a pragmatic measure to improve administrative efficiency and curb recurring expenditure.