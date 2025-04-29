Hyderabad Metro: Big Drop in Commuter Numbers

The Hyderabad Metro Rail, once seen as a smooth and efficient way to travel across the city, is now dealing with unexpected challenges. While crowds during peak hours are creating discomfort for daily commuters, surprising data shows a drop in overall passenger numbers,especially on certain routes.

According to Metro officials, the number of daily passengers steadily increased from April to August in the 2024–25 financial year. However, things began to change in September, when a slow decline in ridership began. This downward trend continued until February. The most affected route is the MGBS to JBS corridor, where the lack of complete connectivity has discouraged passengers.

Another reason for the fall is the slow return of IT employees to office spaces. With many still working from home, regular ridership from the IT corridor hasn’t bounced back to pre-pandemic levels. While travel during non-peak hours remains comfortable, congestion during morning and evening times, particularly around IT hubs, continues to frustrate commuters.

Despite running loop metros to reduce overcrowding, the issue hasn’t improved much. Frustrated with the crowding, some passengers are now turning to alternative transport options. To recover from financial losses, the Metro needs to surpass last year’s numbers.

In 2024–25, around 16.19 crore passengers used the Metro, with a daily average of 4.43 lakh. Officials say a significant rise in ridership is needed in 2025–26 for the service to break even and grow.

To attract more passengers, the Metro Rail authorities have extended the last train timings to 11:45 PM from terminal stations. They are also running promotional programs like the 'Green Champions' Trophy, which rewards those who make 24 or more smart card trips annually. This initiative mainly targets students and officegoers to promote regular Metro usage.

Officials are also planning new incentives to make Metro travel more appealing. With better connectivity and targeted efforts, they hope to increase the number of riders and bring the Metro Rail back on track for a strong financial recovery.