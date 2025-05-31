Brahmotsavam in TTD Temples from June 3 to June 7, 2025

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) at Himayat Nagar in Hyderabad is all set to celebrate the 20th annual Brahmotsavam of Lord Venkateswara from June 3 to June 7 with great grandeur, informed Executive Officer (EO) Ramesh.

The temple authorities, along with donors, released the brochure for the Brahmotsavam on Saturday. The festivities will begin on June 2 at 7 PM with the sacred Ankurarpanam ritual.

The main events start on June 3 with the Dhwajarohanam (flag hoisting), scheduled between 6:30 AM and 8:45 AM during the auspicious Midhuna Lagna. Following the flag hoisting, a grand procession of the deity will take place on the Shesha Vahanam.

In the evening at 8 PM on the same day, the procession will continue on the Sri Hanumantha Vahanam.

On June 4, the deity will be taken out on the Suryaprabha Vahanam in the morning.

The EO added that on June 5, the procession on the Gaja Vahanam will be held at 10 AM, followed by the Garuda Vahanam procession in the evening at 8 PM.

On June 6, the deity will be carried in a chariot procession in the morning and on a horse procession in the evening.

Throughout the festival days, Annaprasadam will be distributed to devotees three times a day: morning, afternoon and evening at the temple premises.

The EO invited all devotees to participate in the celebrations and seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara during this auspicious occasion.