Humbert to face Zverev in Paris Masters final

Paris, Nov 3 (IANS) French star Ugo Humbert moved past Karen Khachanov 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-3 on home soil at the Paris Masters on Saturday to advance to his maiden final at Masters 1000 level.

Chasing his seventh tour-level title, Humbert will meet Alexander Zverev in the championship match on Sunday. Zverev has won six Masters 1000 titles, two ATP Tour Finals and the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo.

Earlier this year, Humbert lifted trophies in Dubai and Marseille, while Zverev clinched the crown at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome.

Humbert became the first French Masters 1000 finalist since Gael Monfils in 2016. The last Frenchman to win the crown was Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in 2008.

"It is amazing to do it in Paris at my favourite tournament. It is a dream. It was a little bit difficult compared to the previous matches. I felt a little more pressure and after the loss of the first set I tried to enjoy the moment and be with the crowd. I did very well and I am super proud," Humbert said after his match against Khachanov.

Earlier this week, Humbert upset Carlos Alcaraz. The Frenchman, who hit 35 winners against Khachanov, is up four places to No. 14 in the ATP Live Rankings and will rise to a career-high No. 11 on Monday if he wins the title, ATP reports.

