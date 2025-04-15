Houthis say 123 civilians in Yemen killed in one month of US airstrikes

Sanaa, April 15 (IANS) A total of 123 civilians have been killed and 247 others injured, mostly women and children, since the US military resumed airstrikes across Yemen in mid-March, Houthi-run health authorities said in an statement.

The statement was issued following US airstrikes against a ceramic factory on the western outskirts of Yemen's capital Sanaa late on Sunday night, which killed seven people and injured 29 others.

The health authorities' previous statement on April 9 put the death toll from the renewed US air raids at 107 and the number of injuries at 223.

The Houthi group rarely discloses casualties among its fighters. However, the US military has repeatedly said the strikes have killed dozens of Houthi leaders, which the group has denied, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Sunday, Yemen's Houthi group announced that it had shot down another US MQ-9 drone, the 19th it has downed since November 2023.

"A US MQ-9 drone was shot down while carrying out hostile missions in the airspace of Hajjah province" in northwestern Yemen, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

Sarea added that the drone was downed by a locally manufactured surface-to-air missile, stressing "the ongoing US aggression" has not crippled the group's military capabilities.

The statement affirmed the group's support for the Palestinian people, saying its operations will continue "until the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip stops and the siege on it is lifted."

The US resumed its air campaign against Houthi forces on March 15, stating that its strikes were aimed at deterring the group from launching attacks against Israeli and US naval assets in the Red Sea.

The Houthis, who control vast areas of northern Yemen, have been attacking Israeli targets since November 2023 to show solidarity with Palestinians under Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip.

