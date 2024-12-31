Houthis claim rocket attacks at Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, US warship

Sanaa, Dec 31 (IANS) Yemen's Houthi group launched rockets overnight towards Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and a US aircraft carrier, said the group's spokesperson on Tuesday.

"The first operation targeted Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv with a hypersonic ballistic missile," Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, adding that the second operation targeted a power station south of Jerusalem with a ballistic missile.

Israeli media on Monday night reported that the two rockets launched from Yemen were intercepted over the cities of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, showing footage of shrapnel littered on the streets.

The Houthi military spokesperson also said that the group launched "successful" overnight rocket and drone attacks at the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman.

Late Monday night, the US-led navy coalition conducted two airstrikes on Houthi targets in the At-Tuhayta district in southern Hodeidah province, the Houthi al-Masirah TV reported.

The US side is yet to comment on the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Houthi group, which controls much of northern Yemen, has been launching regular rocket and drone attacks against Israel and disrupting "Israeli-linked" shipping in the Red Sea since November 2023, to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Houthi group has recently intensified rocket and drone attacks at the US military presence in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

On Monday night, Houthi media reported that a US-British naval coalition conducted two airstrikes on Yemen's Hodeidah province, targeting the At-Tuhayta district in the southwest of the province.

The report did not provide further details, but residents in the district said on social media that two powerful explosions shook their homes.

The US Central Command has not yet commented on the incidents but typically issues a statement later to confirm any airstrike conducted by its forces.

The Houthi group, which controls much of northern Yemen, has been regularly launching rocket and drone attacks against Israel and disrupting 'Israeli-linked' shipping in the Red Sea since November 2023, citing solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

Earlier on December 27, the coalition launched an airstrike on the Houthi-held Yemeni capital of Sanaa, targeting the 1st Armor Division in the city.

The 1st Armor Division was a military site under Houthi control.

The airstrike shook the entire city, and ambulances were heard rushing to the targeted site.

The fresh airstrike came one day after Israel launched waves of airstrikes on December 26, targeting multiple Houthi sites in Yemen, including an airport, two power stations, and several ports. The Israeli offensive, the fourth of the year, killed at least 6 people and injured 40 others, according to Houthi television.

