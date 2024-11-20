Horn of Africa countries forecast to face flooding risks

Nairobi, Nov 20 (IANS) Eight countries in the Horn of Africa region are set to receive more than usual rainfall leading to floods, the Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC) of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) announced.

"More than usual rainfall expected in most parts of Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, Somalia, Ethiopia and South Sudan," the ICPAC said on Tuesday, advising the communities in high-risk areas to exercise caution during this period.

Affected areas in Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi would receive over 200 mm of rain, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting ICPAC.

Besides, the ICPAC also said that temperatures are expected to be warmer than average over most parts of the Greater Horn of Africa region.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations and IGAD noted in a recent report that the Horn of Africa has 67 million food-insecure people.

The institutions said that multiple climate shocks and hazards contribute to a high level of food insecurity in the region, which is prone to droughts, floods, conflicts, economic instability and displacement of populations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.