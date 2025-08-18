Hope our joint strength with US, European friends will force Russia into real peace: Zelensky ahead of high-stakes meet

Washington, Aug 18 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday reiterated his call for Russia to end the war it started, expressing hope that a united front with the United States and European allies would compel Moscow to move towards toward a real peace deal.

Zelensky's remarks came as he arrived in Washington, backed by top European leaders, for a high-stakes meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House. The summit is expected to focus on Ukraine’s ongoing war with Russia and the growing concerns about pressure on Kyiv to accept Moscow’s terms for peace.

Taking to social media platform X, Zelensky announced his arrival and outlined the significance of the visit: "I have already arrived in Washington. Tomorrow, I am meeting with President Trump, and we will also be speaking with European leaders. I’m grateful to POTUS for the invitation. We all share a strong desire to end this war swiftly and reliably. And that peace must be lasting."

He continued, "Not like it was years ago, when Ukraine was forced to give up Crimea and part of our East—part of Donbas—and Putin simply used it as a springboard for a new attack. Or when Ukraine was given so-called ‘security guarantees’ in 1994, which ultimately failed. Of course, Crimea should never have been surrendered—just as Ukrainians did not give up Kyiv, Odesa, or Kharkiv after 2022."

Highlighting recent military progress, Zelensky added, "Now, our soldiers have successes in Donetsk and Sumy regions. I am confident that we will defend Ukraine, effectively guarantee security, and that our people will always be grateful to President Trump, everyone in America, and every partner and ally for their support and invaluable assistance."

"Russia must end this war, which it itself started. And I hope that our joint strength with America, with our European friends, will force Russia into a real peace," he emphasised.

Meanwhile, on the eve of the meeting, President Trump posted on Truth Social, "Big day at the White House tomorrow. Never had so many European leaders at one time. My great honor to host them!"

Accompanying Zelensky are several prominent European figures, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

European officials have expressed concern that the talks at the White House might be used by Trump to pressure Zelensky into considering concessions aligned with demands made by Russian President Vladimir Putin during their recent Alaska summit. These demands reportedly include Ukraine relinquishing its claim to Crimea and agreeing never to join NATO.

European leaders aim to use Monday’s summit to clarify Washington’s position and better understand any potential peace framework that includes credible security guarantees for Ukraine.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the importance of unity: "If we show weakness today in front of Russia, we are laying the ground for future conflicts," he warned.

Macron, along with other European leaders who joined a "coalition of the willing" video conference before traveling to Washington, emphasised the goal of establishing a strong and lasting peace that respects Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

The German government echoed this message in a statement outlining the summit's key agenda items, which include long-term security guarantees for Ukraine, territorial questions, and the continuation of military and financial support.

“This also includes maintaining pressure through sanctions,” the statement added.

