Hong Kong International Cricket Sixes set to make a comeback

Hong Kong, Aug 5 (IANS) The Hong Kong International Cricket Sixes, the iconic event that enthralled cricket fans from 1992 to 2017, is all set to return to action with a three-day festival in November this year. Hong Kong has a special cricket history in East Asia with the first official game of cricket being recorded in 1842. The city has punched much above its weight in the world rankings, with both the men’s and women’s teams ranked in the top twenty, among the 108 members of the International Cricket Council. (ICC).

In its heydays, the Hong Kong International Cricket Sixes saw the involvement of legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara and Shane Warne in the unique format that has become synonymous with Hong Kong.

After a hiatus of seven years, the Hong Kong International Sixes is poised to make a comeback this year as the world’s fastest form of cricket. Cricket Hong Kong, China (CHK) is a member of the International Cricket Council and the tournament is also a sanctioned event by the International Cricket Council (ICC)

Organised by Cricket Hong Kong, China (CHK) and supported by the Hong Kong Government, the 2024 edition will be held between November 1-3 at the Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground. The tournament will host 12 nations competing across three days.

“We are excited to bring back this iconic event that showcases our city as a truly world city and a sporting capital of East Asia to the world and our cricket credentials. The strategic plan is to develop the Hong Kong Sixes into a global series, culminating every year with the grand finale at home,” said Chairperson of Cricket Hong Kong, China Burji Shroff.

The Hong Kong Sixes boasts a rich legacy that stretches back to 1992. It has borne witness to some of the most renowned names in the world of cricket. While legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Shane Warne, M.S Dhoni, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, Sanath Jayasuriya, Anil Kumble, Umar Akmal, Glenn Maxwell, Damien Martyn have graced the pitch with their indomitable talent, teams from cricketing powerhouses like India, Australia, England, Pakistan, South Africa, and more have participated, helping the Hong Kong Sixes gain a worldwide fanbase.

