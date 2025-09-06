The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office: Horror Film Scares Up Rs.18 Crore, Tops Madharaasi, Baaghi 4

The Conjuring Last Rites has delivered a thunderous opening at the Indian box office, registering a first day collection of around Rs.18 crore. This makes it one of the biggest debuts for a Hollywood horror release in the country and also among the strongest openings of the year across genres.

The film’s success was evident even before release. Advance bookings crossed more than two lakh tickets across national cinema chains, creating a record for 2025. Multiplex operators reported exceptional demand for premium formats such as 4DX and IMAX, with many evening and night shows running at full capacity.

On opening day, the film comfortably outperformed its domestic competition. Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, collected about Rs.13 crores on day one, while Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 managed just Rs.12 crores. By comparison, The Conjuring Last Rites surged ahead with ease, showing the enduring appeal of the franchise in India.

The strong numbers also reflect the loyalty built by the Conjuring universe over the past decade. With Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga returning in pivotal roles, the film was marketed as the conclusive chapter of the supernatural saga, drawing long-time fans eager to witness the climax. The horror factor also played well with younger audiences, who turned out in large numbers for the Friday evening shows.

Industry experts note that the film’s wide release strategy, combined with effective localisation in Hindi and regional languages, has expanded its reach beyond metropolitan centres. Screens in tier two cities and smaller towns reported encouraging occupancy, further pushing collections upward.

With such a powerful start, The Conjuring Last Rites is well positioned for a blockbuster weekend. If momentum continues, the film could comfortably cross Rs.50 crore in its opening frame in India. Globally, early trends also indicate strong results, suggesting that the franchise finale may go down as one of the most successful horror titles ever released in the country.

For audiences, the Blood Moon weekend brought not only a celestial spectacle but also a cinematic one. The Conjuring Last Rites has proved that the appetite for horror remains undiminished, and that a well-loved franchise can still send shivers down the spine while shaking up the box office.