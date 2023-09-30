Hockey Association of Odisha beat Hockey Jharkhand in Sub-Junior men, women finals

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Hockey Association of Odisha clinched titles in the Sub Junior Men’s & Women’s categories at the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Women East Zone Championship, here on Saturday.

Hockey Association of Odisha beat Hockey Jharkhand 2-1 to win the Final of the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Women East Zone Championship. Drupati Naik (39’) and Anjana Xaxa (37’) were on target for the Hockey Association of Odisha, while Aind Neha (57’) scored the sole goal for Hockey Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, in the 3rd/4th place match of the Sub Junior Women’s Category, Manipur Hockey defeated Hockey Bihar 3-1. For Manipur Hockey, Seram Henthoi Chanu (3’), Captain Prinja Devi Moirangthem (6’), and Jerina Chongtham (47’) scored the goals. For Hockey Bihar, Bijli Kumari (30’) scored the only goal.

In the group stage of the Sub Junior Women’s Category, the Hockey Association of Odisha finished as the table-toppers with four wins out of five matches and 13 points, while Hockey Jharkhand finished second with four wins out of five matches and 12 points.

Talking about the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men East Zone Championship 2023, the Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Jharkhand with a scoreline of 3-1 in the Final to clinch the title.

For the Hockey Association of Odisha, Kerketta Mandeep (14’, 25’) and Lakra Ritik (56’) were on target, while for Hockey Jharkhand, Topno Ganga (48’) scored the lone goal.

Meanwhile, in the 3rd/4th place match of the Sub Junior Men’s Category, Manipur Hockey defeated Hockey Bihar by 3-1. For Manipur Hockey, Captain Sushil Lisham (12’, 34’) and Singh Saikhom Nishi (30’) scored the goals. For Hockey Bihar, Sobhit Raj Tiwari (19’) scored the only goal.

In the league stage of the Sub Junior Men’s Category, the Hockey Association of Odisha finished as the table-toppers with five wins out of five matches and 15 points, while Hockey Jharkhand finished second with four wins out of five matches and 12 points.

