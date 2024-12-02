HIV cases in Philippines may reach 215,400 by year-end

Manila, Dec 2 (IANS) The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) said that the number of HIV cases or people living with HIV (PLHIV) in the country was estimated to hit 215,400 before 2024 ends.

Of the estimated PLHIV, 131,335 cases have been diagnosed or laboratory-confirmed and are currently living or not reported to have died, as of September, Xinhua news agency reported.

Citing AIDS Epidemic Model's estimates, the DOH said the number of PLHIV in the Philippines could reach approximately 448,000 by 2030, "if prevention and interventions won't scale up."

To curb rising cases, the DOH said that it has collaborated with the Philippine National AIDS Council to officially launch a campaign on Sunday in observance of the 2024 Philippine World AIDS Day.

"The campaign counters stigma and opens conversations about HIV/AIDS prevention. The public is reminded that regular testing in primary care facilities, local clinics, health centres, and mobile testing units can be accessed in confidence," it said.

