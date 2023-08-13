Hindu Mahapanchayat underway in Haryana’s Palwal

Gurugram, Aug 13 (IANS) Following violent clashes in Nuh, a Hindu group called Mahapanchayat on Sunday to discuss the resumption of Vishva Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) Brajmandal Jalabhishek Yatra.

The yatra was disrupted by mobsters, leading to the death of six people, including two home guards and a cleric on July 31 in Haryana’s Nuh.

The Mahapanchayat, organised by Sarv Hindu Samaj, is underway at Pondri village in Palwal district, which borders Nuh.

The Mahapanchayat was originally scheduled to be held in Nuh but due to security reasons, it was denied by the Nuh administration.

However, the Palwal administration later granted conditional permission with a gathering of around 500 people for the Mmahapanchayat and strict action will be taken if anyone makes any kind of hate speech.

Sources said, the Hindu group decided to complete the yatra on August 28 which was attacked on July 31 in Nuh.

During communal riots, several vehicles were torched and stones were thrown as clashes broke out over reports of cow vigilantes and two Muslim men Nasir and Junaid killing suspect Monu Manesar will join the Yatra.

