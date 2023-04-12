Himachal wants to set up shooting range near Shimla

Shimla, April 12 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday met Union Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur here and discussed constructing a state-of-the-art shooting range at Katasani, near here.

Vikramaditya Singh said the site for the shooting range was earlier selected for the construction of a multi-purpose sports stadium along with eight-lane 400 metre athletics track but the site was not found suitable.

The government has now decided to put this site to construct the shooting range along with an indoor hall for boxing and another multi-purpose indoor sports hall, he said, adding the proposed site is outstanding and could be developed as an international shooting range.

"The shooting range fulfils various parameters such as 10m, 25 and 50m ranges," he said.

Vikramaditya Singh urged the visiting Union Minister to grant approval so that consultants could be hired to work out the estimates and requirements of the shooting range.

The Union Minister assured every possible help to bring this project a reality, a statement by the state government said.

