HIL: Two-time Olympic medallist Lily Owsley joins Delhi-based franchise

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Delhi based franchise has acquired the services of England midfielder and women's hockey superstar Lily Owsley for the upcoming season of Hockey India League (HIL).

Lily Owsley is a highly decorated player with a gold medal in 2016 Rio Olympics and a bronze in 2020 Tokyo, apart from several other accomplishments.

Owsley will replace 28-year-old Dutch midfielder Xan de Waard from the women's team after she pulled out from this season of the HIL due to personal reasons.

"Losing Xan de Waard, undoubtedly one of the best players in the world, is a setback for the team. But being able to replace her with a 2-time Olympic medal winner Lily Owsley, is a big relief," said Delhi SG Pipers women's team coach Dave Smolenaars.

"She will bring in her experience, leadership and high speed play to help the team reach its potential," he added.

Besides being a two-time Olympic medallist, Owsley has also won gold and silver in 2022 and 2014 Commonwealth Games respectively. She also has two European Championship medals, gold in 2015 London and bronze in 2017 Amstelveen, Netherlands.

Delhi SG Pipers is owned by SG Sports, Media and Entertainment (SGSE), which is a part of the APL Apollo Group.

