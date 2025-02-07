High Court order on MUDA case boost for Siddaramaiah ahead of Budget session

Bengaluru, Feb 7 (IANS) The Karnataka High Court’s decision on Friday to reject the petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam is a significant boost for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is named as accused number one in the case, ahead of the Budget session.

The verdict, which came amid the opposition BJP’s taunts that his tenure will end by November, has provided him with much-needed relief and strengthened his position within the party.

The decision also allows CM Siddaramaiah to face the opposition with confidence during the Budget session, expected to be held in the first week of March. The Congress-led government had faced allegations of cutting short the session’s duration to avoid discussions on the MUDA scam.

The BJP, however, maintained that the High Court has not given CM Siddaramaiah a clean chit or declared him innocent in the case.

"I do agree that this verdict provides relief to CM Siddaramaiah. However, the charges against him still stand. We will wait for the Lokayukta report and proceed accordingly," BJP state President B.Y. Vijayendra said.

Commenting on the development, Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated that the High Court ruled in favour of the Lokayukta’s investigation, deeming it appropriate for the MUDA case.

Parameshwara, who is one of the most prominent leaders from the Dalit community and has been projected as a potential candidate for the CM’s post in case of a leadership change, emphasised that there were no grounds to transfer the case to the CBI. "The court has placed its trust in the Lokayukta institution and issued its order accordingly," he said.

"The court’s decision implies that the Lokayukta’s investigation was conducted properly and that there is no reason to dismiss its findings. This is a positive verdict, and trust should be placed in the Lokayukta’s investigation. When an institution conducts an inquiry, trust in its process is essential," he added.

"If they wish, they can approach the Supreme Court. Our legal team will review the matter and respond accordingly. This is an example of how verdicts from the High Court and Supreme Court uphold fairness and justice," he said.

Following the court's verdict, a relieved CM Siddaramaiah has now taken up marathon pre-budget meetings with various departments.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.