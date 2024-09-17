Hezbollah says seized Israeli drone in Lebanon

Beirut, Sep 17 (IANS) Hezbollah said in a video on Tuesday that it had taken control of an Israeli drone that dropped leaflets over Lebanon's village of Wazzani.

The video broadcast by Hezbollah media outlets showed "clips of Israeli soldiers preparing and equipping the drone with leaflets before launching it into Lebanon".

Lebanese military sources confirmed to Xinhua news agency on Sunday that an Israeli drone fell in the Wazzani area, saying its fall was due to a technical malfunction, not gunfire.

Earlier on Sunday, the fallen drone dropped leaflets over Wazzani and surrounding areas, calling on residents to evacuate to the north of the town of Khiam.

Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported that dropping the leaflets was an unauthorized action under the order of a brigadier general, rather than a decision by the Israeli military or government. The Israeli army is investigating the incident.

