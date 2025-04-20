Hezbollah member killed in Israeli airstrike on Lebanon

Beirut/Jerusalem, April 20 (IANS) A Hezbollah member was killed and another injured on Sunday when an Israeli drone struck a vehicle in the southern Lebanese municipality of Kaoutariyet Al Siyad, according to Lebanese sources.

"The drone targeted a car on the eastern road of Kaoutariyet Al Siyad. Ambulances rushed to the scene amid heavy flights of Israeli warplanes and drones over the area," Lebanon's official National News Agency reported.

The Lebanese Health Ministry's Public Health Emergency Operations Centre confirmed one death and one injury, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, a Lebanese security source revealed to Xinhua that the deceased was Hussein Nasr, a Hezbollah member from the town of Harouf, adding that another person was "seriously wounded".

The Israeli military later claimed responsibility, identifying Nasr as the deputy head of Hezbollah's Unit 4400, which it described as managing weapons smuggling operations.

According to the Israeli side, Nasr coordinated with Iranian operatives and airport personnel to transfer weapons and funds through Beirut International Airport, oversaw procurement along the Syria-Lebanon border, and played a key role in Hezbollah's military build-up.

Separately, the Lebanese army announced it had seized "several rockets and their designated launch platforms" after raiding an apartment in the Saida-Zahrani area of southern Lebanon following intelligence about an imminent rocket launch toward Israel. Several suspects were arrested in the operation.

Despite a ceasefire agreement in effect since November 27, 2024, Israeli forces have conducted intermittent strikes inside Lebanon, claiming they target Hezbollah "threats".

Some strikes have resulted in casualties, according to Lebanese officials.

Israel has also maintained a presence on five hilltops along the Lebanese border despite ceasefire provisions requiring withdrawal.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reiterated on Sunday that "the Lebanese Armed Forces must become the sole authority responsible for carrying weapons and defending Lebanon's sovereignty and independence".

However, he acknowledged that while the decision to implement weapons restrictions had been made, it was necessary to "wait for the appropriate circumstances, which will determine how it is carried out".

"Any internal dispute in Lebanon must be addressed through dialogue, communication, and a reconciliatory -- not confrontational -- approach," Aoun added.

His remarks came a day after Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem rejected calls for the group to disarm, calling such efforts a "delusion" that would serve Israeli interests.

Hezbollah's military autonomy has long divided Lebanese politics.

