Hezbollah head says 'fight without limitations' in case of war with Israel

Beirut, June 20 (IANS) Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has pledged a fight "without limitations" if Israel starts a war with the militant group.

Speaking during a memorial ceremony for a Hezbollah commander killed last week by an Israeli strike, Nasrallah said on Wednesday that his group has prepared itself "for the most difficult ways," warning that attacking the Israeli part of Galilee is "a choice that remains on the table if confrontation and tension increase".

Israel has threatened over the past days to expand its war against the Shia militant group, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Tuesday, the Israeli military said that it has approved "operational plans" for an offensive against Hezbollah.

In response, the Hezbollah leader said they are "not afraid of these threats," claiming that Hezbollah's missiles and rockets can cause significant damage to the Israeli side.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7.

Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

