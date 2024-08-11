Hezbollah attacks Israeli base with swarms of suicide drones

Beirut, Aug 11 (IANS) Hezbollah has attacked an Israeli base located southwest of Safed city in northern Israel with successive swarms of suicide drones, causing injuries among its members.

"On Saturday, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched an air attack with swarms of suicide drones on the Michve Allon base," Hezbollah said in a statement.

"This base includes a gathering of forces and emergency warehouses for the Northern Corps located southwest of Safed, so it targeted the locations of its officers and soldiers and directly hit them, causing confirmed injuries," it said, noting that the attack was a response to the assassination of a Hamas official in a raid in the southern Lebanese city of Sidon on Friday.

An Israeli drone strike killed the Hamas official, Samer al-Hajj, on Friday at the eastern entrance to the city of Sidon, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese military sources, who spoke anonymously, told the news agency that Israeli drones and warplanes carried out 10 airstrikes on six villages and towns during the day in the border area of southern Lebanon, injuring three civilians and destroying 18 homes.

A state of anticipation and caution prevails in Lebanon following Israel's attack on Dahieh in Beirut's southern suburbs, killing Hezbollah senior military commander Fouad Shokor. Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah has threatened retaliation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.