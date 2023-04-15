'He's a strong guy': Nicholas Pooran backs Rishabh Pant to bounce back in style

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Star West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran had words of encouragement for Rishabh Pant, who is on the road to recovery after suffering injuries in a near-fatal car accident, and has backed the Indian wicket-keeper batter to bounce back in style.

Pooran was in the same shoes as Pant over eight years ago when he too was involved in a car accident on his way back from a training session. He had to undergo two surgeries and was on the shelf for close to six months before he could walk again.

The Windies cricketer, who is currently in India representing the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL), said that he has been in constant touch with Pant.

The 25-year old Pant, who was involved in a near-fatal car crash on December 30 and suffered a number of serious injuries, had to undergo surgery to repair his damaged knee but is making good progress with his rehabilitation and recovery at the National Cricket Academy.

The Indian wicket-keeper was recently spotted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during Delhi Capitals' clash against Gujarat Titans and he also met his Delhi Capitals' teammates on Friday at the sidelines of the franchise's training session at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

"It's very challenging. It's one where no one understands. Sometimes, I can remember... I have been chatting with Rishabh obviously. Both of us have a really good relationship. But there's times when you go into a place where you're very depressed, and frustrated, because you want the healing process to happen so fast. But it's difficult," Pooran was quoted as saying by ICC.

Recalling and reflecting on his recovery phase, the 27-year old Pooran said that it's very challenging, but one needs to believe in himself.

"Sometimes you don't see progress. In life, you want to see progress, you want it to happen so fast, but it doesn't happen the whole time. It's very challenging, but [you] need to believe in yourself," he said.

"Need to believe that whatever happened, happened for a reason. Can't question it, because you won't get an answer. You need to believe in your God as well. Have faith in yourself, have faith in your hard work. As soon as you see... that first step you take, once you can see that improvement, I think that's when you become motivated," he added.

Talking about Pant, Pooran provided more words of encouragement, saying that Indian batter will come out of this phase.

"Rishabh will come out of this. He's a strong guy. He will come out of this. And he will be better. You just need to believe in yourself; he needs to spend time with himself and understand who are the people for him and who are against him. This is where you know who's your family and who your friends are," the left-handed batter said.

"It's a difficult period in anyone's life. Everyone has different challenges. Challenges come in different forms and ways. But it's a blessing in disguise [in a way], and you'll figure it out. Everyone goes through challenges. He'll get back up," he added.

Pant has been a key part of India's team across all formats and the team will miss his services at the upcoming World Test Championship Final against Australia at The Oval on 7 July.

There is no official timeline for his return at the moment but the 25-year-old is also expected to miss the Asia Cup and Cricket World Cup at home later this year.

