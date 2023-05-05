Helicopter crashes in Nepal

Kathmandu, May 5 (IANS) A helicopter crashed in Nepal's Sankhuwasabha district on Friday, a local official confirmed.

The helicopter of Simrik Airlines was carrying logistics related to the Arun–III hydropower project that is being developed by India's Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam.

District Police Office of Sankhuwasabha additional details of the crash are being ascertained

A police team has been sent to the accident spot.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.