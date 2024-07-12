Held discussions with legal experts on release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu: K'taka Deputy CM

Bengaluru, July 12 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on Friday said that he held discussions with legal experts on releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said, "We have had discussions with our legal team, including legal experts Anil Dewan and Katharaki, on the future course of action, and we will soon discuss with the officials of the Irrigation department."

"From July 12 to July 31, Karnataka, as a member state, must ensure the release of accumulated water from Biligundlu at a rate of 1 TMC per day (approximately 11,500 cubic feet per second) from its reservoirs," Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) said.

Karnataka had submitted that from June 1 to July 9, 2024, Karnataka's four reservoirs have accumulated an internal flow of 41.651 TMC. The deficit in accumulated internal flow in Karnataka's four reservoirs is 28.71 per cent.

The collection in Karnataka's four reservoirs is 58.668 TMC and Tamil Nadu has 24.705 TMC in its three reservoirs.

Karnataka had requested CWRC to wait until July 25 before giving the order.

Tamil Nadu had submitted that in the previous water year, Karnataka did not release water from February 2024 to May 2024.

The situation was normal in the relevant water year, and Karnataka received normal internal flow. Therefore, as directed by the Supreme Court, Karnataka must ensure a specified flow at Biligundlu as per the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal (CWDT) order.

