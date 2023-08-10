Heavy rain, storm expected in Thailand

Bangkok, Aug 10 (IANS) Thailand's Meteorological Department issued a weather alert, predicting heavy rainfall across various regions of the country and an elevated risk of flooding.

Over the upcoming 24 hours, Thailand's northern, northeastern and western regions are poised for substantial rainfall as a result of a low-pressure zone forming in northern Vietnam, in conjunction with a monsoon trough stretching across the southwestern South China Sea into the Gulf of Thailand, according to the department on Wednesday.

The Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are estimated to experience wave heights of one to two metre, with elevated waves in regions experiencing thunderstorms, Xinhua news agency reported.

The department suggested residents in these regions exercise caution and maintain vigilance due to the potential for heavy rainfall, which could lead to abrupt flooding, particularly in areas prone to hilly terrain and waterways.

