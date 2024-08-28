Heavy rain to lash Western Ghats in TN for next two days

Chennai, Aug 28 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted above-normal rainfall in several Western Ghats districts of Tamil Nadu for the next two days.

Western Ghats extend from the Nilgiris in the north to Marunthuvazh Malai in the Kanyakumari district in the southern tip of the state. The eastern regions of Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram and Madurai districts are also part of the western ghats in Tamil Nadu.

The RMC in a statement said that the rain is following a trough prevailing over the sea and that the downpour in the western ghats will be on August 28 and 29.

As per extended predictions by dynamical models, near normal to above normal rainfall is likely over western ghats areas. The weather department also reported that the rest of the state might receive light to moderate rain in the next two days.

Chennai and surrounding areas are likely to receive mild showers along with thunderstorms during the nights for the next two days. The forecast also states that these areas would be cloudy during the day.

The RMC has directed the fishermen not to venture into the sea till August 31 as squally winds at speeds of 35-45km/h and gusting to 55km/h are likely to prevail over the Gulf of Mannar, south TN coast and Camorin area.

It may be noted that Tamil Nadu has received 334 mm of rain as against 198mm average rain during the present Southwest monsoon. This means that there is an excess of 68 per cent of rain in the state during the current southwest monsoon.

The weather department has also forecast that a low-pressure area is likely to form over east central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal on August 29. The RMC said that it is likely to move west-northwest wards close to Odisha and north Andhra coasts for the next two days.

