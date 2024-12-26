Heavy rain expected to bring widespread flooding in Fiji

Suva, Dec 26 (IANS) Fiji has been experiencing relentless rainfall with heavy downpours and flash flooding, with weather systems moving from the Western Division to the Central, Eastern and Northern Divisions in the next few days.

People in flood-prone areas are urged to prepare for possible evacuation, keep essential items in elevated locations and secure food, water and gas supplies, reported Fiji Broadcasting Corporation on Thursday.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Service, the West of the country had a brief break from torrential rainfall and Christmas Day floods, but the weather situation remains critical as a new weather system is expected to bring in even more rain and flooding.

The meteorological service has warned of a second slow-moving trough which is expected to bring heavier rain than Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Although the rain is expected to ease by late Friday, the effects of flooding could last for weeks.

Weather conditions should improve over the weekend, with clearer skies and a shift in winds.

There are currently no signs of tropical cyclone activity but long-range forecasts suggest possible weather developments near northern Vanuatu around New Year's Eve, the Fiji Meteorological Service said.

Fijians are reminded to remain vigilant, stay updated on warnings and to prioritize safety.

The country is currently helping neighbouring Vanuatu recover from last week's devastating 7.3-magnitude earthquake which has till Thursday claimed 14 lives and injured over 200 people besides causing widespread damage, with homes flattened and vehicles destroyed.

UNICEF has said that an estimated 40,000 children are in need of humanitarian assistance in the South Pacific Ocean nation.

A local surgeon, Basil Leodoro, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that the recovery efforts in Vanuatu would likely take years.

Fiji Airways had on Monday restarted commercial passenger operations to Port Vila, capital of Vanuatu after days of suspension following the 7.3 magnitude earthquake that hit Vanuatu on December 17.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.