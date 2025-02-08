5 Warning Signs of Diabetes in Your Hands and Feet

Diabetes is a condition where blood sugar levels stay high, either because the pancreas doesn’t produce enough insulin or the body can't use it properly. If left untreated, it can lead to serious complications like kidney disease, nerve damage, and vision problems. Early diagnosis is key, and spotting symptoms in your body can help.

Here are 5 signs of diabetes that can appear in your hands and feet:

1. Dry and Cracked Skin

High blood sugar levels can lead to dehydration, making your skin dry and rough, especially on your hands and feet. If you notice cracks around your fingers or heels that don’t heal quickly, it might be a sign of diabetes.

2. Numbness or Tingling

High blood sugar can damage nerves, leading to a condition called peripheral neuropathy. This can cause a tingling or numb feeling in your hands and feet, or a "pins-and-needles" sensation. If this sensation doesn't go away, it could point to diabetes.

3. Increased Sensitivity

When blood sugar levels remain high, your nerves may become more sensitive. This can make you feel pain or discomfort from things like wearing shoes or typing—things that wouldn't usually hurt.

4. Frequent Infections or Slow Healing

People with diabetes are more likely to get infections, especially on the feet and hands. Cuts, blisters, or minor wounds can take much longer to heal and are more prone to infection.

5. Calluses and Thickened Skin

Long-term high blood sugar can cause calluses to form on your feet. The skin might become thick and hard, as the body tries to protect itself from the effects of high sugar.

If you notice these signs, it's important to see a doctor for early diagnosis and treatment.