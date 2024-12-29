Hasaranga, Omarzai, Mendis, Rutherford in ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year shortlist

Dubai, Dec 29 (IANS) Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis, along with Afghanistan youngster Azmatullah Omarzai and Sherfane Rutherford of the West Indies, have been nominated for the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year honour.

Hasaranga took a wicket inside every three overs in 2024 ODI cricket. He boasted 11 wickets in his first three 50-over matches of the calendar year. He made headlines early in the year when he claimed 7-19 from just 5.5 overs against Zimbabwe in Colombo. Six wickets came in the three-match ODI series in Chattogram against Bangladesh in March, before a 3-58 effort against India upon his return to the bowling crease in August. Spells of 2-18 and 4-40 followed against the West Indies in October.

Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Mendis scored half-centuries against six opponents in ODI cricket across 2024, while also scoring a century against New Zealand. He smashed a 128-ball 143 against New Zealand in Dambulla before scoring 74 not out when the teams met in Pallekele. He finished the calendar year with an average of over 50.

Mendis also enjoyed a good year with the gloves, claiming 19 dismissals across the matches, and Sri Lanka lost just three of their 17 ODIs over the course of the year.

Afghan all-rounder Omarzai was a thorn in the side for opponents with both bat and ball in 2024. He made early headlines with a knock of unbeaten 149 off 115 against Sri Lanka in Pallekele back in February, before a half-century against the same opponents five days later, albeit in a series defeat.

He played a key role in Afghanistan’s first-ever ODI series win over South Africa, making an unbeaten 86 not out from 50 balls before claiming 1-17 in the second ODI to move into an unassailable 2-0 lead. He then emulated the success against Bangladesh, claiming Player of the Match honours with 70 not out and 4-37 in a series-deciding third ODI.

Windies' batter Rutherford flourished in the ODI game in 2024, bringing over his batting belligerence. He began his year in the format with three consecutive half-centuries against Sri Lanka, albeit in a 2-1 series defeat. Rutherford’s 204 runs in the series not only came at a strike rate of 107.36 but the left-hander was only dismissed once.

The 26-year-old still made an impression even with just one opportunity against England at home in Antigua before making 113 in just 80 balls against Bangladesh in St. Kitts in December. He closed out with an unbeaten 24 and a knock of 30 in the series, which the West Indies won 3-0.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.