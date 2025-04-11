Hansi Flick loves life in Barcelona but refuses to commit long-term future

Barcelona, April 11 (IANS) Hansi Flick, the head coach of Spanish giants FC Barcelona, is loving his life in Catalonia and has claimed he is enjoying working at the club, but stated he is not the type of coach who signs long-term deals.

The German head coach was appointed ahead of the 2024-25 season, on a two-year contract which will end in June 2026, after a sour end to the relationship between Xavi and the club. Before his Barca tenure, Flick was best known for his tenure with the Bavarian giants FC Bayern Munich. The 2020 season saw Hansi Flick win the sextuple with Bayern in a season which also saw the German giant beat Barcelona 8-2 in the UEFA Champions League.

"I enjoy the people in Barcelona, ​​and I'm very happy with my wife in Barcelona. It's a new experience, so I have a lot of energy. I still have energy, and I think about things we can do to improve because we have the potential to improve.

"I'm not a coach who wants to sign a contract for three more years because I can think that my future is secured. What I like is working for this club, which is the best club in the world. I really appreciate what I have here. I know the situation we have here, and it's not easy, but we all contribute.

"I've only been here for a year now, and if we're still happy, we'll stay for another year. I don't know what will happen, but everything here is incredible. We're not done with this. I want to finish the job I do here on a high note because I love living in this city and working at this club,” said Flick in a press conference.

After finishing second in the 2023-24 La Liga season, being eliminated by Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal, and being embarrassingly defeated 1-4 at home against Paris Saint-Germain during the UCL quarterfinals, Flick has completely transformed the Catalonian side. They now possess one of the most dangerous attacking units in Europe, which was on full display in the 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals this season.

Barca are currently in contention to win the treble with all three trophies still within reach. They currently sit atop the La Liga standings and will face Real Madrid in the final of the Copa del Rey later this month.

Flick also confirmed that his side will be making some changes in the hope of having fresh legs against the German side in the second leg in the upcoming week.

"As a coach, I'm not confirming anything. We have to keep in mind that we need to make changes and have fresh legs. It's important to rest some players. We think about it, and that's how we handle these situations. Our physical condition is top," he added.

