Hamas 'massacre' of Oct 7 screened before UN ambassadors

New York, Nov 4 (IANS) Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan together with Israeli Consulate in New York held a screening of "atrocities by Hamas" for ambassadors and diplomats here on Friday.

The screening of the footage of Hamas atrocities, aggregated by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), was shown to dozens of UN ambassadors, senior diplomats, and Consul Generals.

The footage included graphic material such as the documentation of many murders.

The screening was attended by ambassadors and diplomats from various countries including the US, the UK, France, Germany, Albania, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Greece, Guatemala, Hungary, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Poland, and Fiji, among others.

Ambassador Erdan said: "We will continue to present the atrocities committed by the Hamas Nazis against innocent civilians at the UN, to ambassadors, senior diplomats, and any decision-maker or influencer to show and remind the world that we are dealing with a terrorist organization whose goal is the destruction of Israel."

"The horrors and joy for murder in the video illustrate this in the most powerful way. Israel will not stop and there will be no ceasefire until we meet the goals we have set: destroying Hamas and bringing our hostages home," he added.

Israel's Acting Consul General in New York Aviv Ezra said: "We will not stop reminding the world of the unimaginable cruelty of Hamas, especially now that the operation in the Gaza Strip is intensifying. It is important that the world understands why it is critical to continue the operation until the Hamas threat is removed and the hostages are returned."

