Hamas continues to push for war, refuses to release our hostages: Israel

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) Israel on Tuesday claimed that Hamas continues to push for war while also refusing to release the hostages.

“Hamas continues to push for the renewal of the war, refusing to release our hostages, and refusing to disarm,” said Foreign Affairs Minister of Israel Gideon Sa’ar during a media briefing.

He added that Hamas ignores the will and the rage of the citizens of Gaza, claiming that their interest is the “end of the war”.

“But instead of listening to its citizens, Hamas oppressed them brutally. Hamas murdered, after torturing, demonstrators from the Gaza Strip this week,” he claimed.

Sa’ar claimed that recently, the British Parliament published the most complete report in the UK on the October 7th massacre, revealing chilling details: among them, about the horrifying sexual crimes committed by Hamas on October 7th.

“This is not a report from Israel. It is a report from the British Parliament. I recommend reading it,” he said.

He also said that Israel expects that Lebanon will take action to uproot terrorist organisations acting within its borders against Israel

“What we saw here is cooperation between Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas on the soil of Lebanon, in order to initiate terrorist attacks against Israelis. Early this morning, IDF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah terrorist in Beirut. Lebanon has been directing Hamas terrorists and assisting them in an attempt to carry out a major imminent attack against Israeli civilians,” he claimed.

Sa’ar further said that the terrorist posed a real and immediate threat to Israel. “What we call a ticking bomb. Therefore, we had to eliminate the threat. Israel will continue to remove any threat to our citizens,” he said.

Sa’ar said that he will also visit Paris to discuss the challenges and threats of the radical axis in this region, mainly Iran.

“Once again, its leader, only yesterday, declared his will to eliminate the State of Israel,” he said.

