Hamas chief accepts Iran FM's invitation for visit

Gaza, April 29 (IANS) Head of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh has accepted Iran's invitation to visit the country soon, said the Palestinian faction in a statement.

The invitation was made during a recent phone call between Haniyeh and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdolalhian, during which they discussed political developments in the region, it added on Friday.

Palestinian factions, most notably Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, have strong ties with Iran, Xinhua news agency reported.

In January 2020, Haniyeh visited Iran to attend the funeral of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani killed by a US drone strike near the Baghdad International Airport in Iraq.

