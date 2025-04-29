Guterres urges India, Pakistan to avoid escalation amid reports of troops exchanging fire

United Nations, April 29 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged India and Pakistan to avoid escalation of the situation in the subcontinent amid reports of troops exchanging fire, according to his Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq.

“He strongly urges both Governments to exercise maximum restraint and avoid any escalation”, Haq said on Monday.

“The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned about the situation between India and Pakistan”, he said in a written response to a reporter’s query.

For the fourth day running on Monday, the Pakistan Army launched unprovoked firing with small arms across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, and “Indian troops responded swiftly and effectively”, the Indian defence ministry spokesperson said.

Haq said the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) “has no presence in the area where the attack happened”.

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, meanwhile, told a TV outlet that there was “an immediate threat” of a confrontation.

“The Secretary-General reaffirms his firm belief that even the most challenging issues can be resolved peacefully through meaningful and constructive dialogue”, Haq said.

“He stands ready to support any initiatives, acceptable to both parties, that promote and the resumption of dialogue”, he added.

Haq said, “The Secretary-General conveys his solidarity with the families of the victims of the 22 April terrorist attack and underscores the importance of accountability and justice”.

Terrorists had opened fire on a group of tourists in the Baisaran Valley, killing 26 and injuring several others, including a Nepali national.

Harrowing visuals from the scene have circulated widely, showing chaos and indiscriminate firing by the attackers.

