Gurugram: Two held for fraudulently transferring Rs 23 lakh

Gurugram, Feb 28 (IANS) A cyber crime police station (south) of the Gurugram Police has arrested a former employee with his accomplice for fraudulently transferring Rs 23 lakh from a company account by hacking the company's software, police said.

According to the police, a complaint was registered regarding fraudulent transfer of huge amounts from the account of the company to various bank accounts.

During prompt action, police seized Rs 9 lakh out of Rs 23 lakh, which was defrauded by transferring in the matter and nabbed the two culprits from the Badshahpur area of Gurugram on Friday.

The accused were identified as Rohit Gupta, a resident of Sonia Vihar, Delhi, and Jatin Malik, a resident of New Roshanpura Najafgarh, Delhi. During the probe, it was found that the accused, Rohit, was working in the company till a month ago.

Due to his quarrelsome behaviour, the company fired him. In revenge, the accused, along with his other partner, Jatin, committed the crime of fraudulently transferring money to various bank accounts by hacking the company's software in this case.

"01 laptop used by the accused to commit fraud by hacking the company's software in the case has also been recovered from the possession of the accused. Further action is being taken by the police to recover the remaining amount," a spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

Senior police officers of Gurugram claimed that the police are closely working with other agencies and organisations to counter cyber fraud.

"The cyber fraudsters commit fraud by luring people with good profits, investing in the stock market, task-based fraud, in the name of buying/selling cheap goods online, sextortion through video calls on WhatsApp, morphing, sending links through various means, posing as a customs officer/police officer in the name of implicating false case, in the name of issuing a No-Objection Certificate, digitally arresting people by showing the fear of implicating them in a criminal case, etc," Priyanshu Diwan, ACP (cybercrime), said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.