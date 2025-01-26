Gurugram: Three planning robbery arrested along with illegal weapons

Gurugram, Jan 26 (IANS) A crime branch team of the Gurugram Police have arrested three criminals for allegedly robbing people at gunpoint, police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shahid alias Chanda, Irfan a resident of Nuh and Mohammad Parvez of Kishanganj in Bihar.

According to the police, on Saturday, a cybercrime team, Sohna of the Gurugram police, received information through its reliable sources regarding an attempt by three youths to rob passers-by at gunpoint on Old Sohna Alwar Road, Gurugram, under the railway bridge.

The police team acted promptly on the information and formed a special police team and raided the place mentioned in the information, where three youths were arrested with weapons.

The police team recovered 01 pistol, 01 live cartridge, 01 stick, 02 bikes and 01 torches from the possession of the accused. After the above accused committed the above criminal act, the police team registered a case against them under the relevant sections in Police Station City Sohna, Gurugram and arrested the accused as per the rules.

During police interrogation, it was found that bikes were recovered from the possession of the accused, 01 bikes were stolen by accused Mohammad Parvez from the Sohna area and 01 bikes were stolen by accused Mohammad Parvez and Irfan together from the Sohna area.

Accused Shahid has also revealed that he has committed one theft incident in Madhya Pradesh and one theft incident in Gurugram. From the observation of the criminal records of the accused, it was found that one case in relation to theft is registered against accused Shahid in Nuh and one case under Arms Act is registered in Gurugram.

Similarly, A crime branch team of the Gurugram Police had arrested seven accused for allegedly planning to commit a robbery in a company on January 22. The police have recovered 01 pistol, 01 live cartridge, 01 motorcycle, 01 auto rickshaw, 01 hammer, 01 iron cutting blade and various other tools from the possession of the accused.

A crime branch team of the Gurugram Police had also arrested three robbers for allegedly planning to execute a robbery here in Gurugram on January 5. 01 illegal pistol, 02 live cartridges, 01 iron rod, 07 bikes and 01 torch were also recovered from the possession of the accused. The accused were identified as Ishtiyak Shakeel a resident of Nuh and Momin of Palwal.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.