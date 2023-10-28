Gurugram: 3 held for Rs 20L worth gold extortion bid

Gurugram, Oct 28 (IANS) Three accused involved in demanding Rs 20 lakh worth gold ransom from a city jeweller has been arrested, the police said.

Varun Dahiya, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime), said the police received a complaint from a city-based jeweller that he had found a threatening letter along with a memory card inside his shop on October 21.

The extortionist called the victim under the bridge of the Agra-Yamuna Expressway with gold worth Rs 20 lakh. In case he did not arrive with the gold, he and his family were threatened to be killed and his business shops and warehouses would be set on fire, he added.

Following this, the complainant got scared that he arranged two lakh rupees on his own to save his family and business.

"On October 22 the victim along with his brother dropped two lakh rupees near Yamuna Expressway Naseebpur Cut and they returned to their home. The next day they received a call from the criminals and later they reported the matter to the police," he said.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC at the Shivaji Nagar police station, Gurugram.

During the probe, a crime branch team of the Gurugram police nabbed the accused trio from Khandsa Road Shakti Park, Gurugram, on Thursday.

They have been identified as Rajender Singh of Uttar Pradesh, Sanjay Kumar of Bihar and Hazari Prasad of Uttar Pradesh.

During questioning, the accused disclosed that Rajender and Sanjay work in the same company and accused Hazari Prasad is the nephew of accused Rajender.

Rajender and Sanjay used to bring goods from the complainant's shop and they knew that the complainant's work was good and his earning was also good.

"Rajender along with his associate then committed the crime. The suspects will be taken on police remand for further questioning," the ACP added.

