Gunmen kill three, injure one in Iran

Tehran, Sep 14 (IANS) Three Iranian border guards were killed and one civilian wounded in a "terrorist" attack by gunmen in southeastern Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province, the local media reported.

The three victims, one officer named Amin Narouei and two conscript soldiers named Parsa Soozani and Amir Ebrahimzadeh, were refuelling at a gas station in Mirjaveh county when a group of "unidentified armed individuals" opened fire on them, reports Xinhua, quoting semi-official Mehr news agency on Friday.

Mehdi Shamsabadi, Prosecutor of the provincial capital of Zahedan, informed that this incident took place on Thursday evening, and the civilian injured was present at the scene.

A judicial case was filed for the attack immediately afterwards, and intelligence agencies have started to identify the gunmen, Shamsabadi said.

In a statement on Thursday night, Jaish al-Zulm, designated as a terrorist entity by Iran, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Jaish al-Zulm has been involved in many attacks against Iranian security forces and civilians in recent years.

