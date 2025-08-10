Gunfight erupts between security forces and terrorists in J&K’s Kishtwar

Jammu, Aug 10 (IANS) A gunfight started on Sunday between the joint security forces and the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district.

Nagrota headquartered WhiteKnight Corps of the Army said on X, “Alert Indian Army troops while carrying out an intelligence based operation have established contact with terrorists in general area of Dul in Kishtwar in early hours of 10 Aug 2025. Gunfire exchanged. Operation under progress”.

Meanwhile, the prolonged anti-terrorist operation in the Akhal Devsar forest area of Kashmir’s Kulgam district entered its 10th day.

So far, one local terrorist and two soldiers have been killed in this operation, while four soldiers sustained injuries and are being treated in the hospital.

The Army has deployed Rudra helicopters, drones and para commandos to ensure that the hiding terrorists are unable to escape.

Security forces have been carrying out aggressive operations against the terrorists in the hinterland, while the Army has been on maximum alert guarding the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K.

The elimination of three hardcore Pakistani terrorists responsible for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed, is part of the aggressive operations being carried out by the joint forces.

Three hardcore Pakistani terrorists, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, Suleman Shah and his two associates, Abu Hamza and Jibran Bhai, responsible for the Pahalgam attack, were killed on July 28 in the higher reaches of Dachigam national park on the foot of Mahadev mountain peak in Harwan area of Srinagar.

The Army code-named this operation as ‘Operation Mahadev’.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, the security forces are carrying out anti-terrorist operations against gun-wielding terrorists, their overground workers and sympathisers.

Drug smugglers and drug peddlers are also on the radar of the security forces because it is believed that the funds generated by the hawala money racket and drug smuggling are finally used to sustain terrorism in the union territory.

The coordinated and Intelligence-backed operations of the joint forces are aimed at dismantling the ecosystem of terrorism in J&K rather than focusing on just the elimination of the gun-wielding terrorists.

