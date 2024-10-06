Gujarat: Cotton cultivation rises by 9 lakh hectares in two decades

Gandhinagar, Oct 6 (IANS) Gujarat's cotton cultivation area now spans 26.8 lakh hectares, producing 92 lakh bales at a productivity rate of 589 kg per hectare, ranking the state second in the country.

Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel said that Gujarat's cotton production landscape has transformed over the past two decades, sharing data on Sunday.

“Cotton plays a crucial role in Gujarat's economy. Since the state's formation, cotton productivity has increased by 459 kg per hectare, highlighting the importance of this crop. Gujarat's hybrid-4 variety of cotton, developed by local researchers, led to a nationwide hybrid cotton era and boosted India's overall cotton production.” officials shared.

The global importance of cotton is evident, as October 7 is celebrated annually as World Cotton Day. Cotton, often called 'white gold,' has long been integral to Gujarat's agricultural landscape. Gujarat has been at the forefront of cotton cultivation and innovation for decades.

When Gujarat was established in 1960, cotton productivity was only 139 kg per hectare. Today, it has risen to approximately 600 kg per hectare.

Minister Patel elaborated on the history of cotton production in India, noting that after Independence, India faced a shortage of raw cotton, forcing the country to import cotton at high costs. This situation changed dramatically in 1971 when Surat's research farm developed the hybrid-4 variety of cotton, ushering in a new era of cotton production across India. As a result, India met its domestic cotton demand and became an exporter. In 2021, India exported a record-breaking $10.78 billion worth of cotton.

Between 2001-02 and 2023-24, the area under cotton cultivation grew from 17.40 lakh hectares to 26.83 lakh hectares. Cotton production increased from 17 lakh bales to 92.47 lakh bales, and productivity rose from 165 kg per hectare to 589 kg per hectare during the same period.

In 2021-22, Gujarat ranked second in the country with 22.45 lakh hectares under cultivation, producing 73.88 lakh bales with a productivity rate of 559 kg per hectare. Minister Patel expressed confidence that with its ongoing efforts and state-supported initiatives, Gujarat will soon become the hub of cotton production in India, significantly contributing to the nation's total output.

The minister also emphasised that Gujarat has been a leader in developing and approving new hybrid cotton varieties, including BT cotton. In 2012, Gujarat was the first to have two BT hybrid cotton varieties recognised by the Government of India. By 2015, two more BT cotton varieties were made available to farmers, further enhancing cotton cultivation in the state. With global population growth, the demand for natural fibres, textiles, edible oils, and cottonseed meal is expected to increase by 1.5 times by 2030 and double by 2040.

