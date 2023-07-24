Gujarat AAP leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja granted bail in extortion case

Bhavnagar, July 24 (IANS) Bhavnagar court on Monday granted bail to AAP leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja after three months of his arrest on allegations of extorting one crore rupees from individuals accused of fielding dummy candidates in competitive examinations.

Jadeja said that his incarceration was the result of political reasons and conspiracies against him.

He said that he has been fighting the battle for a long time and has always believed in the judiciary.

He said that the actual case was about dummy candidates scam but to divert attention the extortion case was brought up due to political rivalries and conspiracies against him, leading up to his imprisonment.

He emphasised that he would continue to expose the corruption plaguing the education sector in the state.

He said that in the coming days he will unveil the extortion racket brought forth to cover up the dummy candidates scam.

