Groundwork for COP28 prepared at Petersberg climate dialogue: Environment minister

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has said that the groundwork for joint decisions at the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference or COP28 was prepared during the recently concluded Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin.

Yadav, through a series of tweets informed that during the Petersberg dialogue there was a broader consensus over the need for a drastic cut in global emissions and a global, binding target for expansion of renewables.

India put forth its views strongly at the discussions, the Minister added.

India, he said, reiterated that recognising the need for support towards just, affordable and inclusive energy transition is crucial in the spirit of leaving no one behind.

While following the clean energy pathway, there is a need to protect livelihood of local population and local economy, which depend on the existing energy system, Yadav added during the negotiations.

He also said that there should be focus on diversifying the economy and creation of new livelihood opportunities.

The COP28 will be held from November 30 to December 12, 2023, in Dubai, the UAE.

Meanwhile Yadav addressed the session on 'Strategic Dialogue on Global Stocktake and Roadmap for Global Transformation' at Berlin, where he highlighted that the Global Stocktake outcome should focus on how climate change impacts, actions and responses have a bearing on the developmental priorities of developing countries, including eradication of poverty.

He said the outcome of the first Global Stocktake should seek to convey a message on sustainable lifestyles as well as sustainable consumption to inform the next round of Nationally Determined Contributions and enhanced international cooperation.

